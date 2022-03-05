Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) PT Set at C$5.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OSK. Cormark lifted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Osisko Mining stock opened at C$4.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.33 and a 12-month high of C$5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$280,917.20. Also, Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total value of C$535,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,516. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 91,200 shares of company stock worth $367,477.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

