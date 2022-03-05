Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) PT Set at C$5.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on OSK. Cormark lifted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Osisko Mining stock opened at C$4.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.33 and a 12-month high of C$5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.50.
About Osisko Mining (Get Rating)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.