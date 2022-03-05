OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.12 and last traded at 0.12. 180,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 551,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.15.

Get OTCMKTS:NHHHF alerts:

About OTCMKTS:NHHHF (OTCMKTS:NHHHF)

FuelPositive Corp. provides electrical energy storage solutions and related technologies. It operates on the principle and belief that a fundamental breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for positive environmental and economic change globally. The company was founded by Ian Clifford in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:NHHHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:NHHHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.