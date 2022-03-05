Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

