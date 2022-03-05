Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.
Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.
