Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.78 billion.

OMI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.74. 697,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,439. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.33. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

