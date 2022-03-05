Owlet (OWLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OWLT opened at $2.47 on Friday. Owlet has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Owlet by 2,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the third quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Owlet by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owlet by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the third quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

