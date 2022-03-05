Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,241. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $199.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,104.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 12,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,433.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

