Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%.
Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,241. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $199.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
