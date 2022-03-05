Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 220,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,011,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TRND opened at $29.01 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $31.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68.

