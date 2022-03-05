Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 5.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

