Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). Approximately 265,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 89,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.15).
The stock has a market cap of £11.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.40.
Panthera Resources Company Profile (LON:PAT)
