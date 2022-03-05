Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). Approximately 265,093 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 89,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.15).

The stock has a market cap of £11.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.40.

Get Panthera Resources alerts:

Panthera Resources Company Profile (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panthera Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panthera Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.