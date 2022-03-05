Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA) versus Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Critical Review

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) and Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Global Class A common and Formula One Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global Class A common 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula One Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and Formula One Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global Class A common 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% Formula One Group -6.02% -1.12% -0.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and Formula One Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global Class A common $28.59 billion 0.85 $4.54 billion 6.91 5.41 Formula One Group $11.40 billion 1.11 -$1.42 billion N/A N/A

Paramount Global Class A common has higher revenue and earnings than Formula One Group.

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Global Class A common has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula One Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paramount Global Class A common beats Formula One Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global Class A common (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. Pandora provides music, comedy, and a podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

