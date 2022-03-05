Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of Parsons stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Parsons has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.19 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Carey A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 56,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,865. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Parsons by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Parsons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Parsons by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

