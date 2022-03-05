Patrick R. Johnson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:VRT opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,443,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

