Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 6,028 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 156.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 179,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,739,000 after acquiring an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

