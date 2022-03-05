Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.79. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

