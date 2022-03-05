Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after acquiring an additional 904,543 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,055,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,283,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,498,000 after acquiring an additional 481,123 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,364,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,379,000 after acquiring an additional 858,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,628,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%.

