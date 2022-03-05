Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,260 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,170,000 after buying an additional 258,068 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,934,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,913,000 after buying an additional 223,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,946,000 after buying an additional 88,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,802,000 after buying an additional 692,660 shares in the last quarter.

EMB stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.28 and a 1 year high of $113.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average of $108.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

