Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after acquiring an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,780 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,337,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 129,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $60.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

