PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 48.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.91. 20,151,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,052,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.