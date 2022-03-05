PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given New $84.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.33.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.27 and a beta of 2.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $133,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

