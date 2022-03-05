Peabody Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 61,879 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 410% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,133 call options.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $26.35 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.74. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,826 shares of company stock worth $599,007. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,873,000 after buying an additional 4,272,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,128,662 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $61,716,000 after buying an additional 750,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 271.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after buying an additional 3,694,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,825,949 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $48,598,000 after buying an additional 250,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,548,412 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTU. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

