Pearson (NYSE:PSO) PT Raised to GBX 700 at Societe Generale

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Societe Generale from GBX 680 ($9.12) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $608.33.

NYSE PSO opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

