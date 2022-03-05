Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPL. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.03.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$46.17 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$34.89 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.41 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

