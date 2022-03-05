Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PBA. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -151.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

