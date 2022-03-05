PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFLT. StockNews.com upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $510.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

