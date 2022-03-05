Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Shares Gap Up to $57.40

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.40, but opened at $59.37. Pentair shares last traded at $57.95, with a volume of 4,445 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,761,000 after acquiring an additional 513,750 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Pentair by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pentair by 109.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Pentair by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,399,000 after acquiring an additional 227,929 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

