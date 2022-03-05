Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.280-$1.420 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 797,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,426. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $739.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 15.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

