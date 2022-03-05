Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 1,190 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 155,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $158.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,033,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,226,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $159.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.