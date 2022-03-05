Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $5.89 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,811 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,516,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,344,000 after acquiring an additional 313,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

SCHW traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.23. 6,676,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,041,246. The firm has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day moving average is $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.