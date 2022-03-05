Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $73,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

IJT traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $122.72. 128,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,828. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $116.25 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.00 and its 200-day moving average is $132.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

