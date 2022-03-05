Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 520 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Amgen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of Amgen by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,735. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

