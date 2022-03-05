Perkins Coie Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,924,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.30 and a 200-day moving average of $234.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $264.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

