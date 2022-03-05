PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Up 56.9% in February

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. PermRock Royalty Trust comprises about 0.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,694. The stock has a market cap of $119.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0661 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.74%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

