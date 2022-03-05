Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PSNL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Personalis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Personalis will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 48,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $487,930.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,281. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

