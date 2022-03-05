Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.28.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 36,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

