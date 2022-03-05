Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.28.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $15.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 36,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

