Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.28.
Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $15.12.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
