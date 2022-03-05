Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $346.40

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 346.40 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 347.20 ($4.66), with a volume of 825130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357.40 ($4.80).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PETS shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.04) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.19).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 413.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 457.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

