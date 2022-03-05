Phantomx Price Reaches $0.0005 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market cap of $24,510.14 and $13.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00225743 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033890 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantomx

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

