Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $848.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 308,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

