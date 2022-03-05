Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the January 31st total of 162,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 589,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. 254,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,646. The company has a market cap of $10.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

