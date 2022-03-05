Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will post ($1.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Phreesia posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 483.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Phreesia stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 361,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,266. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Phreesia by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 429,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 104,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

