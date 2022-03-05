PIN Market Capitalization Achieves $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.40 or 0.06673501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,351.81 or 0.99838152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002908 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

