Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Down 29.8% in February

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,455,600 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the January 31st total of 2,074,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.9 days.

Shares of PIAIF opened at $7.54 on Friday. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

