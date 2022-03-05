Piper Sandler Boosts Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Price Target to $85.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FLGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $122.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

