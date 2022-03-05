Piper Sandler Comments on Green Thumb Industries Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

