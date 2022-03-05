Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for B&G Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $36.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 102,810 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in B&G Foods by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

