Piper Sandler Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $300.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $397.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.49 and a 200-day moving average of $317.04. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 22.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after acquiring an additional 841,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

