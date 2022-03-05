Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cactus, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cactus in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Cactus alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WHD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

Cactus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.