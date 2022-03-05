Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PZRIF opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

