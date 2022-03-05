Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAGP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.91. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

