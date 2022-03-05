Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after buying an additional 1,429,359 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after buying an additional 1,160,074 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,752,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,152,000 after buying an additional 728,718 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 703,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $291,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $25,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,347 shares of company stock worth $1,558,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.98 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.