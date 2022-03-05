Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29. Playtika has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Playtika by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,937 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Playtika by 2,604.8% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after buying an additional 2,307,519 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Playtika by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,130,000 after buying an additional 1,643,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Playtika by 3,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after buying an additional 1,262,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Playtika by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after buying an additional 1,100,701 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

